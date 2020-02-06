NY POST

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz filed an ethics complaint against Nancy Pelosi that said the House speaker possibly violated numerous House rules — and maybe even broke the law — by tearing up a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech. The Florida legislator sent a letter to the House Committee on Ethics requesting that it open an investigation and shared the missive on Twitter. Gaetz wrote that “Speaker Pelosi’s gesture was deeply offensive and appears to violate clauses 1 and 2 of House Rule XXIII,” which dictate the House’s official code of conduct.

