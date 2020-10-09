New York Post:

“There is no provision for removing a president just because Pelosi is offended by his existence.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her team is “going to be talking about the 25th Amendment” on Friday — the latest in a long line of nutty Democratic fantasies of getting rid of President Trump.

Pelosi, who hasn’t actually talked to the prez in months, claims to think he’s mentally off thanks to his COVID-19 treatments (or something). Yet she’s only exposing (again) Democrats’ own Trump Derangement Syndrome, because this potential coup is an obvious non-starter.

Trump’s “disassociation from reality would be funny if it weren’t so deadly,” she claimed — just because he’s made his usual fast-changing threats and offers over the relief bill that Democrats have stalled in Congress.

The 25th Amendment allows for temporary ouster of a disabled president, but it requires the active participation of a majority of his Cabinet — or the Republican Senate’s assent to setting up some other body to rule on his fitness. The prez just gave an hour-long interview to Maria Bartiromo — pretty compelling proof that he’s clicking on all cylinders. And there is no provision for removing a president just because Pelosi is offended by his existence.

