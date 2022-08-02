NY Post

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was slurring his words and unsteady on his feet in the moments after he allegedly injured another driver in a drunken California crash earlier this year, newly obtained court documents reveal. Paul Pelosi, 82, also reeked of alcohol and failed his sobriety test in the wake of the May 28 crash in Napa, according to a complaint obtained by The Post on Tuesday that sheds new light on the incident. Pelosi, who is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a pair of DUI charges related to the crash, was taken into custody at the scene after his Porsche allegedly struck an SUV while on his way home from a dinner party. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived on the scene just after 10 p.m., they noted Pelosi — who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his Porsche — appeared to be drunk. “His eyes appears red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” the complaint reads

