The Sun

NANCY Pelosi’s husband Paul has pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence following his drunken crash in May. Paul’s attorney Amanda Bevins entered a guilty plea on behalf of her client, who was a no-show in court on Tuesday, as he was slapped with three years probation. The House Speaker’s husband, 82, must complete a three-month impaired driver program, nine hours of a court work program and put an ignition interlock device on his car for a year. He was given five days of jail time, with credit for time served. Paul already served two days in jail and received conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said. He will work eight hours in the court’s work program in lieu of the remaining day and is required to pay a $150 fine. The court dropped Paul’s second misdemeanor charge as part of the agreement.

Read More