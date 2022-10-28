Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their home in San Francisco on Friday morning after an assailant broke in and attacked him, the speaker’s office said.

The attacker is in custody and Paul Pelosi, 82, is in the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

The motivations for the attack are under investigation, her office said.

Political attacks have been on the rise.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that one of his supporters was attacked while out canvassing this week. And Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he’s received death threats against himself and his family after serving on the committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol.

The Pelosis are also millionaires who live in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in San Francisco in a home worth approximately $6 million.

