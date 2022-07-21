House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s husband Paul was blasted for buying $5 million of shares in a chip manufacturer days before a legislative vote that could hand $52 billion to semiconductor producers.

On June 17, 2022, Paul purchased 20,000 shares, of NVIDIA, considered one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, according to the report.

The stock NVIDIA, (NVDA) that Paul traded is from the Santa Clara, California-based multinational technology company, that has been reported to be one of the most watched stocks, according to Zacks Equity Research, Yahoo Finance reported.

The disclosure reveals that the stock that is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million, which Nancy filed with the House of Representatives on Thursday, Insider reported.

There’s no suggestion that Paul broke the law – but some have questioned whether he may have additional information as to how the upcoming Senate vote will go.

Craig Holman, a government affairs lobbyist for the left-wing think tank Public Citizen, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that ‘it certainly raises the specter that Paul Pelosi could have access to some insider legislative information.’

