The New York Post:

A firm co-owned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was among the many lawmaker-linked businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to data released Monday.

Companies owned by or associated with Reps. Mike Kelly (R-Pa), Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and Rick Allen (R-Ga.) also received the coronavirus loans. Businesses linked to Reps. Roger Williams (R-Texas), Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), Susie Lee (D-Nev.) and Debbie Mucarsel Powell (D-Fla.) previously reported they got loans.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said that her husband Paul Pelosi is “an investor. So, he was not aware the loan was applied for.”

According to Pelosi’s mandatory disclosure forms, Paul Pelosi owns a stake of between a quarter and half-million dollars in EDI Associates, which invests in the El Dorado Hotel in Sonoma, Calif. EDI Associates got a loan between $350,000 and $1 million.

