On the rare occasion that a member of the press actually asks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to defend her terrible decisions and leadership, she bombs magnificently in a fashion not unlike President Trump at a two-hour news conference. Yet she is continually given a pass by a news media that is more than willing to look the other way. On Sunday, for example, Fox News’s Chris Wallace pressed the speaker to reconcile her claim that the Trump administration’s sluggish response to the coronavirus pandemic cost thousands of deaths with the fact that she was encouraging people as late as Feb. 24 to go out and visit San Francisco’s Chinatown district. Hilariously, Pelosi claims her downplaying of the virus in late February actually helped prevent its spread. Good luck figuring that one out.

