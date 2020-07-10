Breitbart:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has no plans to release her tax returns to the public, unless the 80-year-old lawmaker opts to make a run for the White House.

Pelosi, who has long urged President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, made the remarks during a conference call on Thursday hosted by the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

“When and if I decide to run for president, I will most certainly release my tax returns,” the Speaker said in response to a question from the conservative-leaning Just the News on the topic.

The Speaker’s comments came hours after she praised a Supreme Court decision allowing a local New York prosecutor access to President Donald Trump’s financial records as part of a grand jury investigation. Pelosi, who last year backed a legislative effort by members of her conference to require Trump to disclose his tax returns, claimed the court’s ruling was a “victory for the Constitution of the United States.”

