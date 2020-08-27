House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of encouraging “vigilantes” to make situations worse in cities plagued by unrest and riots such as Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“What we saw in Kenosha breaks your heart; it does pierce the soul, as was said,” Pelosi told reporters during a telephone call organized by the campaign of Democrat president nominee Joe Biden. “But the encouragement that the president, the acquiescence if not more than that, that he gives to vigilantes coming in to make matters worse in these situations is something the president should be quelling rather than encouraging.”

