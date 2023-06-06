Former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will throw out the first pitch at Washington Nationals LGBTQ-themed “Night OUT” on Tuesday, the team has announced.

The Washington Nationals will be facing off against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“The ceremonial first pitch comes on the Nats’ annual ‘Night OUT’ game, which is an LGBTQ+ event that stands as the league’s longest-running one compared to the rest of the franchises,” reported Fox News.

In an announcement, the Washington Nationals said that Pelosi will be “recognized for her long-standing commitment to fighting for the rights and dignities of the LGBTQ+ community.”

A portion of the “Night OUT” ticket sales will go toward Team DC, an organization that reportedly seeks to educate “the LGBTQ community on the benefits of individual and team sports participation.” So $5 of every ticket sold will be donated to Team DC.

The Los Angeles Dodgers engendered tremendous backlash in May when the team invited the anti-Catholic drag queen group “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” to Pride Night, angering its Catholic and Christian fans. After initially rescinding the invite, the Dodgers caved and reinvited the group. Pitcher Blake Treinen has since voiced his disapproval.

READ MORE