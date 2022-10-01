Breitbart

Nancy Pelosi suggests we need illegal migrants to work in the fields in Florida.



"We need them to pick the crops down here." pic.twitter.com/g4DlYOh5Ge — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 30, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday spoke about illegal immigrants and claimed Florida farmers needed them to pick crops, but her remarks drew much criticism. While speaking during a press conference, she did note the U.S. needed to secure the border, according to the New York Post. “Right now, the best thing that we can do for our economy is to have comprehensive immigration reform,” Pelosi said: “We have a shortage of workers in our country and you see even in Florida some of the farmers and the growers saying, ‘Why are you shipping these immigrants up north? We need them to pick the crops down here.’ But that doesn’t mean that we don’t recognize our moral responsibility as well,” she continued.

