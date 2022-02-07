NEW YORK POST:

​House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has shelled out nearly $500,000 for private flights since October 2020, despite her claims that the US has a “moral obligation” to address climate change. ​​

The California Democrat’s campaign paid Virginia-based Advanced Aviation Team a total of $423,707.62 for travel services on 10 occasions between October 2020 and December 2021, according to Federal Election Commission filings first reported by Fox News.

In January last year, the Pelosi team also paid California-based Clay Lacy Aviation $65,457.23, bringing the campaign’s private jet expenses to a grand total of $489,164.85.

In August last year, Pelosi paid Advanced Aviation $67,604.93. Three months later, the House speaker led a contingent of Democratic lawmakers to the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where Pelosi described tackling the climate crisis as a “religious thing.”

