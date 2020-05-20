NY POST

This Capitol spat just keeps getting uglier. A day after President Trump said she has “mental problems,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday likened the commander-in-chief to a child with “doggy doo on his shoes.” The unusual jab escalates tension between Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Trump — after she called Trump “morbidly obese” on Monday. Pelosi launched into an extended attack on Trump at a press conference when asked about his tweet urging police to investigate the 2001 death of an intern who worked for MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, then a Florida GOP congressman. “You’re asking me about the appropriateness of the actions of this president of the United States? So completely inappropriate in so many ways that it’s almost a given,” Pelosi said. “It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants or something — that’s the way it is, they’re outside playing. He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come.”

