Nancy Pelosi says the U.S. will come to an END if Trump is re-elected after he called her ‘wicked witch’

Pelosi said if Trump became president it would be like ‘the world being on fire.’

‘It cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America,’ she added

After ex-Speaker said Trump looked like a ‘scared puppy’ at his arraignment, the former president called her the ‘Wicked Witch’

Nancy Pelosi thinks that the U.S. is doomed if Donald Trump becomes president again and says the latest indictment of the ex-President stands the best chance of getting him into prison rather than the White House. The former House Speaker launched the war of words with Trump after claiming he looked like a ‘scared puppy’ during his D.C. court appearance on Thursday. She also called the third and latest indictment against Trump ‘beautiful’ and said he knows he is going to have to face the music for trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

