FOX NEWS:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., views the media in a way that will likely make conservatives’ heads turn, portraying them in a new interview as “accomplices” of the president.

“I do think that he was assisted by the communications industry, not just Hollywood, but the press as well, because all they do is enable him, and that is really a sad thing,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday.

She added that she calls her friends in the press “accomplices” and seemed to push back on the idea that Trump’s words should make news.

“I’ve said to many of my friends in the press, ‘You’re accomplices, whether you want to be or not,’ [and they say,] ‘If he’s saying it, then it’s news.’ I don’t think it’s news, but it monopolizes the airwaves,” she said. “So there is a lot of responsibility to go around in terms of the creation of whatever that is in the White House.”

Actress Olivia Wilde had asked Pelosi about Hollywood’s role in creating President Trump and producing the current political environment. Before running for office, Trump was prominent in the media — especially during his hit show “The Apprentice.”