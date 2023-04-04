On Monday, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at an event at Columbia University in New York and said Russian President Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 election because he “feared” Hillary Clinton.

Pelosi said, “It was her clarity and position to the President Putin, president, occupant, leader of Russia that made him turn around and ensure in a illegal way—come out against her in her campaign. An interference in our democracy by Vladimir Putin, because Hillary Clinton was the person he feared most in terms of his lack of democracy in Russia. That’s, I think, self-evidence, and thank you for what you have done.”

Pelosi had said earlier, “When Secretary Clinton was in the Senate and First Lady, but especially as Secretary of State, and more recent time, um, she was—she has been, and at that time—implemented many things showing America’s support for democracy.”

According to the event’s website, “Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi” was joining Clinton, who works at Columbia as the Professor of the Practice of International and Public Affairs, for a “conversation on global politics, national security, and the backsliding of democracy.”

