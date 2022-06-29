Democrats in the House have been spending months trying to pin the events of January 6, 2021, onto Donald Trump.

But it doesn’t seem the evidence is panning out in their favor. In fact, the blame for what happened is increasingly falling to those responsible for the Capitol itself.

And investigators are saying the Speaker herself is responsible for the security failures that happened that day.

From The Federalist:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi shoulders much of the blame for the security breakdown at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a preliminary report from Republican investigators Reps. Jim Banks and Rodney Davis determined.

