House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) office responded to criticism about her husband’s purchase of semiconductor stocks ahead of Congress’s vote targeting the industry. “The Speaker does not own any stocks. As you can see from the required disclosures, with which the Speaker fully cooperates, these transactions are marked ‘SP’ for Spouse. The Speaker has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions,” Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, told news outlets on Monday. Hammill added that there are “at least three proposals introduced in the House” regarding whether Pelosi supports proposals to bar trading by members of Congress. “The Speaker has asked the Committee on House Administration to review these proposals,” he said. “To be clear, insider trading is already a serious federal criminal and civil violation and the Speaker strongly supports robust enforcement of the relevant statutes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission,” Hammill also said, according to Fox News. “The Speaker led the House in passing the bipartisan Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act, which would subject federal judges to similar disclosure requirements as those in the STOCK Act. President Biden signed this bill into law in May. ” A disclosure that was filed by Pelosi’s office showed Paul Pelosi, her husband, exercised 200 call options, or 20,000 shares, of semiconductor company Nvidia at a strike price of $100 with an expiration of June 17. The purchase was worth between $1 million and $5 million.

