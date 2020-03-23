The Washington Times

Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlined the priorities that House Democrats will include in their phase three coronavirus economic package. “The Senate Republicans’ bill, as presented, put corporations first, not workers and families. Today, House Democrats will unveil a bill that takes responsibility for the health, wages and well-being of America’s workers,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement. The bill includes funds to shore up resources and equipment for health care institutions and stronger protection for workers on the front line of fighting the disease. It will require any funds given to corporations hit hard by the economic ripple effects go toward workers, restricting them from using it for CEOs or shareholders.NTo get more cash flow to the American public, the Democrats’ plan will include both direct payments and expands the tax credits for earned income and children, while expanding worker leave benefits.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES