THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once wined and dined with high-dollar donors and other political heavyweights at an event hosted by the same Napa Valley vintners behind Pete Buttigieg’s “wine cave.”

In 2014, the California Democrat, who was then House minority leader, invited supporters to the home of former U.S. Ambassador to Austria Kathryn Hall and her billionaire businessman and developer husband Craig Hall, owners of Hall Wines, according to Politico at the time.

The cocktail and dinner reception was headlined by former Obama administration Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and included remarks from sitting Democratic lawmakers, such as California Rep. Ami Bera and Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. Other attendees were people who paid at least $32,400 to be members of the 2014 Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Speaker’s Cabinet.

The Halls own two wineries in Napa Valley, in addition to a slew of tasting rooms: one in St. Helena and another in Rutherford. Their Rutherford property features their home and their famed chandelier room, both of which the couple open for private events. The room gets its name from Donald Lipski’s “Chilean Red” chandelier, complete with 1,500 Swarovski crystals.