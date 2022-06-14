Breitbart

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) asserted that men freely expressing themselves in drag is “what America is all about,” making the remarks during an appearance on the seventh season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. “My honor to be here, to say to all of you how we proud we are of you. Thank you for the joy and beauty you bring to the world,” she said. “Your freedom of expression of yourselves in drag is what America is all about.” The 82-year-old Democrat also offered “words of wisdom” to the competitors during the surprise appearance, using the opportunity to urge people to vote. “The single most important thing I can say is to vote. With the midterm elections coming up it’s very important for people to make their voices and their vote heard,” Pelosi said. Ru Paul responded by expressing gratitude for the Democrat. “Well thank you so much for the work you’ve done and the work you continue to do tirelessly for our freedom. Your tenacity is something that we all look up to,” Ru Paul said, and others continued to lavish the Democrat with praise.

