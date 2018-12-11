NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Nancy Pelosi mocked President Trump’s “manhood” and questioned his basic understanding of government spending during a closed-door meeting with House Democrats on Tuesday, according to an aide in the room.

The California congresswoman, who’s vying to become the next House speaker, made the blistering remarks after returning to the Capitol from a tense Oval Office sit down with Trump, during which he repeatedly threatened to shut down the federal government if Congress fails to cough up at least $5 billion for his long-sought border wall with Mexico.

“It’s like a manhood thing for him,” Pelosi told the Dems of Trump’s wall obsession, according to the source. “As if manhood could ever be associated with him.”

Pelosi stressed she made clear to Trump there isn’t enough support in Congress for a wall and speculated the President is refusing to back down because he’s scared to run away with his tail between his legs.

“I was trying to be the mom. I can’t explain it to you. It was so wild,” Pelosi said of the meeting, which was also attended by Vice President Pence and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). “It goes to show you: you get into a tinkle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you.”

With reporters still present, Trump boasted during the meet he would be “proud” to shut down the government if Congress doesn’t earmark cash for a wall before a Dec. 21 spending deadline.