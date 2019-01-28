WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has made a gargantuan overhaul of election law, campaign finance, and ethics rules the top priority of House Democrats. Contrast this move with the Republicans in 2017 — the Democratic Party and its allies understand there is a difference between winning elections versus big idea debates.

H.R. 1, her proposal, is not likely to clear the Senate, but that’s not the point. It is a marketing document intended to broach the idea of federalizing some progressive state policies while trying to squeeze more conservative locales into adopting them as well. Taken as a whole, the only saving grace to the bill is that it does not contain a prosecution shield for noncitizens who are automatically registered to vote — something California has done.

This bill also comes with the benefit of already exhibiting critical failures in the laboratories of bad ideas, like California and others. But automatic voter registration and relaxed voter roll maintenance standards are not a threat to the proponents, if they know how to massage the chaos before a big election.

From an enforcement perspective, the most ambitious part of H.R. 1 is its automatic voter registration mandate. Right now, if you engage in a transaction with a state entity, the bureaucrat is required to offer voter registration. H.R. 1 would require that you be registered without your consent when dealing with any government office. While it may seem convenient for the end-user at the time, the confusion and procedural breakdowns tend to surface later.

If you gave your middle name to one government office and your middle initial to another, you could become registered twice. If a green card holder seeks a driver’s license and gets registered automatically, it could create a voter record that red-flags them in the eyes of immigration agents. Parolees can head back to the slammer if their paperwork isn’t properly handled by the living assistance office.