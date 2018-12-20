THE GATEWAY PUNDIT:

Democrats had a good week.

Republican lawmakers folded once again on border wall funding. Military hero and Trump supporter General Michael Flynn was abused and harassed in court and told he “sold his country out” by an uninformed judge. And the Federal Reserve continued to ensure the record Trump economy will be stalled out for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday night Nancy Pelosi was caught out at a DC bar dancing her cares away.

Pelosi was out partying with Democrats at Rep. Joe Crowley’s going away party. Joe was soundly defeated in his New York primary by Socialist-Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Joe Crowley played the guitar and sang while Pelosi and other Democrats danced the night away.