Breitbart:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) referred to House members who carry guns for self-defense as the “enemy within” on Thursday.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak reported Pelosi’s statement, wherein she was given a chance to put forward her stance on House Members who want to be armed for self-defense.

.@SpeakerPelosi referred to certain members of Congress as the "enemy within." When asked what she meant she said there are members who want to carry guns (like @RepBoebert who carries legally). So if you exercise your 2nd Amendment rights after a deadly riot, you are an "enemy." — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 28, 2021

Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is the co-chair of the House of Representative’s Second Amendment Caucus and has been outspoken about her commitment to carry a gun in D.C.

In a December 23, 2020, exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Boebert said, “I am my security.”

She added, “Washington, DC, like most Democrat-run cities, has a violent crime problem, so I certainly need a way to protect myself and I will be carrying each and every day.”

Following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots Breitbart News reported that Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the other co-chair of the Second Amendment Caucus, talked about how comforting it was to be armed when the rioters struck.

Massie said, “The next member who argues Congressmen shouldn’t be allowed to carry firearms at work needs to be laughed out of the Capitol.”

