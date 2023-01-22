Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi cannot get Communion in San Francisco anymore, but that didn’t stop her from contacting men of the cloth in an attempt to rid her home of evil spirits.

According to her daughter, Alexandra, ‘Over Thanksgiving, [Pelosi] had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services.’

The Democrat‘s daughter was discussing the attack on her father Paul Pelosi, 82, during an interview with the New York Times, when she mentioned the Catholic ritual for ridding demons from specific persons and spaces.

In October, conspiracy theorist David DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosi’s Bay Area home, authorities said. The suspect severely beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer in an attack that shocked the political world.

Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious and woke up in a pool of his own blood. He later underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. He has since appeared in public wearing a hat and a glove that covered his wounds.

Alexandra continued: ‘It’s a miracle that this kind of thing never happened sooner. We were always worried. It’s like your worse fear coming to life.’

The bubbling political rhetoric that led to that moment is chronicled in the documentary, ‘Pelosi in the House,’ directed and produced by Alexandra, the youngest of the former speaker’s five children.

For his part, Paul Pelosi appears to be on the mend as last week he was pictured out for dinner with his wife at New York City restaurant Balthazar and later at the Tom Stoppard play Leopoldstadt.

