Speaker Nancy Pelosi, amid the largely laughable testimony of the diplomats — can you say heavy on the hearsay, guys? — came out with her own largely laughable conclusion of all that hearsay testimony and said: President Donald Trump is guilty of bribery. She even found him guilty of confessing to bribery. Who knew Pelosi, at her advanced age, could perform so many contortions? This has to be the greatest acrobatic spin in political history. “The bribe,” she said, in a widely reported news conference on the heels of the first public impeachment hearing, “is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That’s bribery.” She then referenced a quip Trump made about his call with the Ukraine president — when he said it was “perfect,” that he did nothing wrong.

