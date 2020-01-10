THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Authorities pick through the smoldering wreckage of a civilian airliner, apparently brought down by Iranian forces during a missile strike on U.S. troops stationed in Iraq. Among the 176 innocents dead are 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians, many of whom were students.

This came on the heels of 50 Iranian mourners killed in a stampede while burying a terrorist killed a week earlier by an American drone strike. The terrorist — an Iranian general — was killed in Iraq, where he was plotting further attacks on U.S. troops and diplomats.

Across the country, Americans of every stripe braced for what all the political and diplomatic experts assured us would be World War III.

In Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — third in line to the presidency — strode to the podium to address reporters on these issues of death, war and terror amid her effort to remove President Trump from office.

Dressed in serious blue with an American flag brooch, her mask suddenly slipped. She smiled and her eyes turned into sugared gum drops.