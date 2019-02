BREITBART

The audience at Clive Davis’ white-hot gala included Barbra Streisand, Joni Mitchell and Kareem Abdul Jabbar, but it was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who got the most requests to take a selfie. Pelosi received rock star treatment Saturday night from attendees at the annual pre-Grammy event, which also featured a stunning tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, an artist Davis worked closely with for decades.

