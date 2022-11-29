It turns out the mysterious footage CNN aired last month showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) threatening to punch President Donald Trump on January 6 was actually a teaser for a documentary that will stream on the far-left cable news network’s sister channel, HBO Max.

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be the subject of a new HBO documentary Pelosi in the House directed by her daughter, Alexandra, that will start streaming December 13, the cable channel announced Monday.

Pelosi in the House “offers a candid, behind-the-scenes chronicle of the life and career of the first female Speaker of the House,” the cable channel said.

As Breitbart News reported, CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” showed footage in October of Nancy Pelosi saying she would happily go to jail for punching President Donald Trump if he came to the Capitol building on January 6.

