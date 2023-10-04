Nancy Pelosi evicted from her private office in the Capitol by interim House speaker

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was ordered to “immediately” vacate her Capitol hideaway office by Wednesday as she slammed acting Speaker Patrick McHenry’s decision as a “sharp departure from tradition.”

An email sent to Pelosi’s office on Tuesday said the “room will be re-keyed” and reassigned for “speaker use,” Politico first reported.

The move came just hours after McHenry was named House speaker pro tempore following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in a historic vote Tuesday.

“With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol,” Pelosi said in a statement, referring to McHenry (R-NC).

Pelosi had two separate stints as speaker of the House, first from 2007 to 2011 and then again from 2019 to 2022.

“This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition. As Speaker, I gave former Speaker [Dennis] Hastert a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished.”

Pelosi said she is in California, where she is mourning the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and is unable to retrieve her belongings from the office.

