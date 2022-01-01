WESTERN JOURNAL:

This month, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued that members of Congress should not be criticized for owning personal stocks.

Days later, she bought millions of dollars worth of call options for stocks in various companies.

According to disclosures signed Wednesday, Pelosi purchased between $1.75 and $3.6 million worth of call options between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22 for companies including Google, Salesforce, Roblox and Disney.

This month, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued that members of Congress should not be criticized for owning personal stocks.

Days later, she bought millions of dollars worth of call options for stocks in various companies.

According to disclosures signed Wednesday, Pelosi purchased between $1.75 and $3.6 million worth of call options between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22 for companies including Google, Salesforce, Roblox and Disney.

READ MORE AT THE WESTERN JOURNAL