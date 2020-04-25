Breitbart:

Appearing Friday on MSNBC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Democrats will hold a hearing about the dismissal of Dr. Rick Bright, the government vaccine expert who alleges he was removed from his post due to his opposition to the promotion of hydroxychloroquine to treat the Chinese coronavirus.

“[My colleague Anna Eshoo] will be — I understand — will be having a hearing on the subject. And — and we have to get to the facts, as allegations are made. But this is — this is explosive. But again, we want to be hopeful for the American people and to kind of, along minimize the impact of what the president is saying. When he takes scientists out because they’re not quickly giving approvals to his preferred choice of medicines, that is a danger to our system.”

Read more at Breitbart