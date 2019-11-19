THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told fellow Democrats it would be “dangerous” to skip impeachment and wait for the 2020 election to determine whether President Trump should remain in office.

“That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because the President is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections,” the California lawmaker said to fellow Democrats in a memo sent Monday.

Pelosi said the call to skip impeachment proceedings and let voters decide next year is “the weak response” to the hearings Democrats have been holding as part of the impeachment proceedings.

Democrats are working to establish that Trump tried to use millions of dollars in security aid to get Ukrainian government officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a top political rival.