THE GUARDIAN:

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has strongly criticised Facebook for failing to tackle misinformation after the social media network refused to take down a video that had been doctored to make her appear drunk or ill.

Pelosi, the highest ranking woman in Congress, is the most senior US politician to have accused Facebook of “wittingly” allowing the spread of misinformation promoted by Russia during the 2016 US election.

“We have said all along, poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians,” Pelosi said in an interview with California radio station KQED on Wednesday. “I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false. I think it’s wrong. I can take it. But [Facebook is] lying to the public.”

She added: “I think they have proven – by not taking down something they know is false – that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election.”