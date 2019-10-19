Breitbart:

One month ago Pelosi said in a speech that she had no interest in the founding fathers. Today she compared herself to them.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday compared the Democrat-led impeachment effort to the American Revolution, telling a crowd at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum that “the times have found us.”

The speaker, who ultimately caved to the far-left flank’s ceaseless calls for impeaching the president, delivered a speech at the DNC’s Women’s Leadership Forum on Thursday and essentially compared the Democrat-led impeachment effort to the American Revolution, quoting Thomas Paine.

“Now at the beginning of our country – Mr. Chairman, I know you’ve heard me say this many times, so forgive me – beginning of our country, Thomas Paine said this is the dark days of the Revolution. He said that times have found us,” she stated, declaring that Democrats see themselves in a similar position.

“The times have found us,” she continued.