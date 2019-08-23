BREITBART:

Friday while speaking at a DNC summer meeting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Democrats need to be ready to “throw a punch for the children,” during the 2020 elections.

At DNC summer meeting, Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicts 2020 will be a "tough election."



Pelosi said, “For them, it’s about money. They’ll put up any amount of money to protect their investments of degrading the environment and the rest. Guns and all that.”

She continued, “So you have to be ready to take a punch. You’ve got to be ready to take a punch. And therefore you have to be ready to throw a punch, for the children! Throw a punch for the children.”