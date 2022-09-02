Breitbart

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spun President Biden’s dark and divisive speech, in which he claimed that MAGA Republicans are posing an actual threat to the “very foundations of our Republic,” both “inspiring and optimistic,” as the 82-year-old also accused MAGA Republicans of “orchestrating a sinister campaign.” Biden delivered a dark and angry speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Thursday night, using an ominous red and black background featuring two Marines as a backdrop. The speech centered around Biden’s disdain for the Make America Great Again Movement, blaming MAGA Republicans and former President Donald Trump for divisive tone in the country. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” Biden proclaimed. “And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution,” he said, claiming that they also do not “believe in the rule of law,” despite the fact that it is those on the right who typically defend and support law enforcement. “They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election, and they’re working right now as I speak in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself,” he claimed, adding that “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards, backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.” “They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fanned the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country,” he railed.

