THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

What’s wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

What's wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

The House Speaker spoke to reporters today for only about 21 minutes, but there were plenty of strange moments as she botched words, suffered face spasms and brain freezes as she attacked President Trump's proposed border wall and his leadership during the recent partial government shutdown.

Lamenting the recent partial government shutdown, Pelosi said, "Veterans, many of whom— a third of the Republican— federal employees…"

"Maybe we can do something to help our contractors, uh, because they did— are— not getting paid," she struggled to say.

The House Speaker attempted to read recent votes to reporters, and had trouble finding the right numbers in her notes.

"163— what is it, 163, uh, Democrats, uh, Republicans voted no," she said, looking at reporters for dramatic effect, "to a resolution that says shutdowns are wrong."

"163 voted, only 20, um, uh, 1 voted yes on that," she added.

Addressing another vote, Pelosi said, "Only 29 voted yes on that. 163— 161 voted no," she corrected herself.

After marring "conference committee," she said, "A hundred— thousand new Customs officers."

The House Speaker let out a big sigh as she said new equipment would catch "Fentenile" at mail processing facilities.

A jaw problem caused Pelosi to have trouble saying "Sea to shining sea."

More from The American Mirror

Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"? Northam confirms controversial yearbook photo: 'I am deeply sorry for the decision'