Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blamed President Donald Trump for Iranian missile launches against U.S. bases in Iraq on Tuesday evening, and suggested that America was unwilling and unable to fight back. In a tweet posted Tuesday evening, just minutes after news reports that over a dozen missiles fired from Iran had hit bases where U.S. troops are housed, and before military officials had assessed the battle damage: Pelosi accused the Trump administration of “needless provocations” and declared that America “cannot afford war” with Iran

