NEW YORK POST:

A visibly angry House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday lashed out at a reporter who asked her if she hated President Trump — asserting she didn’t hate anyone and pointedly warning the journalist: “Don’t mess with me.”

“Do you hate the president, Ms. Speaker?” the reporter, James Rosen from the conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group, asked during Pelosi’s weekly press briefing at the Capitol.

“I don’t hate anybody. We don’t hate anybody. Not anybody in the world. Don’t accuse me,” she said, leaving the podium to approach Rosen and pointing at him as she spoke.

He then interrupted her, saying he was asking about a charge from a GOP lawmaker during the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing Wednesday that Democrats wanted Trump gone only because they didn’t like him.