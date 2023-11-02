Nancy Pelosi announces on House floor she was SERVED with subpoena , reportedly related to case in which her husband was assaulted by a hammer-wielding home invader

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was served with a subpoena which was announced live on the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday evening, believed to be related to the attack on her husband.Pelosi, 83, made the announcement that she must ‘produce documents in a criminal case in California’ via the House Clerk, a standard procedure for members of Congress.Tylease Alli, the ‘reading clerk,’ keeps track of changes to legislation made on the floor and was appointed by the Democrats. ‘This is to notify you formally pursuant to Rule Eight of the rules of the House of Representatives, that I, the Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita, and U.S. Representative for the 11th Congressional District of California, have been served with third party subpoenas from the prosecution and the defendant to produce documents in a criminal case and United States District Court for the Northern District of California,’ the statement read. ‘After consultation with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with the subpoenas is consistent with the privileges and of the House to the extent it requires production of non-privileged information. The responses to the subpoenas will be identical,’ it continued.

