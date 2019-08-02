NY POST

Rep. Ilhan Omar and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set aside the squabble between The Squad and House leadership — to take a shot at President Trump. “They said ‘send her back’ but Speaker @SpeakerPelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me,” Omar tweeted along with a photo of herself and Pelosi smiling hand-in-hand in Ghana, referring to Trump’s controversial tweet that Omar and other progressive lawmakers of color should “go back” to their countries. “So grateful for the honor to return to Mother Africa with the @TheBlackCaucus and commemorate The Year of Return! #Doorofreturn #Ghana,” continued Omar, a US citizen who came here as a child-refugee from Somalia.

