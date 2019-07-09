FOX NEWS:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, slammed the Trump adminisration for its ongoing efforts to include a citizenship question in the 2020 U.S. Census, suggesting there’s a racial component by invoking President Trump’s 2016 campaign motto.

During Monday’s press conference on election security, Pelosi called President Trump’s battle over the census “disgraceful,” pointing to his Supreme Court setback that rejected the administration’s argument for having a question about citizenship in the census.

“This is about keeping — –you know, ‘Make America’- his hat? Make America White Again,” she continued. “They want to make sure that people — –certain people are counted. It’s really disgraceful and it’s not what our Founders had in mind.”