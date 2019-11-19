NEW YORK POST:

CBS on Tuesday became the first big television network to hit the breaks on wall-to-wall coverage of the impeachment hearings.

The network ended their special report of the hearings around 12:20 p.m., amid Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony — though coverage continued on it’s news app and digital platform, CBSN.

“Strange… CBS ended its special report at 12:20. ABC, NBC, PBS, all the cable news nets are continuing to show the Vindman/Williams hearing,” CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter noted.

“CBS says it’s streaming the rest of this session on the web, & will resume on broadcast at 3pm when the next witnesses start.”

CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell said on-air that coverage would resume at 3 p.m., for testimony from former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council Russia expert Tim Morrison.

Ratings from the first two days of hearings show CBS finished last in the coveted 25 to 54 demographic, behind ABC and NBC, according to media and politics website Mediaite.

More from the NY Post