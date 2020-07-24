A businessman arrested for surreptitiously filming two naked women in an adjoining Florida hotel room told police that he frequently engaged in such video voyeurism as he traveled across the country for work, according to an arrest report.

Robert Privette, a 49-year-old South Carolina resident, was busted last week following an incident at a DoubleTree resort in Key West. Charged with burglary and voyeurism, Privette is free on $30,000 bond in advance of his arraignment next week on the felony counts.

Read more on The Smoking Gun