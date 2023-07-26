Naked woman gets out of car, opens fire on Bay Bridge during rush hour: authorities

NY Post

A naked woman in California got out of her car on one of the nation’s busiest bridges and began firing a gun Tuesday. The bizarre scene unfolded during rush hour on the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. A driver called 911 to report that another driver had brandished a gun at them on the I-80 span, which crosses the San Francisco Bay, around 4:40 p.m., police said. The woman then stopped in the middle of her lane, got out of her car with a knife and began yelling at other drivers, according to cops. She then got back in the car and continued driving to Oakland, but stopped again at a toll plaza and exited the car — this time with a gun and sans clothing, officers told The Post. The unnamed naked woman then turned around and began firing randomly at the occupied cars that were backed up behind her, police said.

