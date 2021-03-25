The Daily Mail:

A naked woman who was rescued from a storm drain in Florida told police she had been trapped for 20 days after deciding to explore a tunnel when she went for a swim in a canal.

Firefighters pulled 43-year-old Lyndsey Kennedy out of the eight-foot-deep drain under a sidewalk in Delray Beach on Tuesday after a pedestrian heard cries for help.

Kennedy later told police that she had been trapped in the sewer system since March 3, when she went for a swim in a canal near her boyfriend’s house, according to a police report.

She explained that she’d spotted a tunnel in the canal and went to check it out before quickly realizing she was lost.

She said she had been walking around the sewer system for about three weeks before she saw some light in the storm drain and settled there because she could see people walking above her.

t’s unclear whether investigators have confirmed Kennedy’s story but they said that she had been reported missing by to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on March 3.

Delray Beach Police spokesman Ted White on Tuesday said the initial investigation showed no signs of foul play.

‘It doesn’t feel like she was taken against her will. It appears this was done by her own free will,’ he said.

