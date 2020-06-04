NY POST

This certainly was a “bare” knuckle brawl. Startling video posted Wednesday on Twitter shows a naked man attacking bystanders in the Bronx, and then getting pummeled to the pavement. The undated graphic footage shows the naked man, wearing only a pair of white socks, streaking across East Fordham Road near Morris Avenue in the middle of the day and charging a man in a face mask. The two exchange punches on the Fordham Heights sidewalk before other bystanders jump into the fray, as horrified witnesses scream, “No, no, no, no!”

WARNING GRAPHIC

If you want to help break up a riot and/or stop the looting, the run NAKED towards the crowd

👏🏼🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HZ7ACIWuXz — Oscar (@TejanoOscar) June 3, 2020

READ MORE AT THE NY POST