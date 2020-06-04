NY POST
This certainly was a “bare” knuckle brawl. Startling video posted Wednesday on Twitter shows a naked man attacking bystanders in the Bronx, and then getting pummeled to the pavement. The undated graphic footage shows the naked man, wearing only a pair of white socks, streaking across East Fordham Road near Morris Avenue in the middle of the day and charging a man in a face mask. The two exchange punches on the Fordham Heights sidewalk before other bystanders jump into the fray, as horrified witnesses scream, “No, no, no, no!”
WARNING GRAPHIC
